Chris Evans AKA Captain America Joined Instagram For THIS Super Special Reason & It’s NOT COVID-19 Funds!

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans AKA Captain America is all over the Internet. The actor recently grabbed a whole lot of attention when he spoke about his Knives Out sweater. If that wasn’t enough, he took the Bro Challenge with brother Scott and fans went crazy. However, it is Chris’ revelation of Instagram debut that has caught our eyeballs.

Chris Evans recently appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show virtually. The actor had a lot of fun with the host, and it was indeed a treat to watch. Amidst other things, our Captain America spoke about his Instagram debut. Well, to start with, he did it for someone really special in his life. Before y’all brainstorm too much, scroll below for the deets.

It all actually happened over Dodger. For the ones who don’t know, Dodger is Chris Evans’ beloved dog (he even has his own version of sweater btw). The Avengers: Endgame actor in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had too many pictures of his dog and felt they shouldn’t just be restricted to his phone.

“Yeah, I don’t know what it was. I don’t know. I guess I caved,” joked Chris Evans. “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like these are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put these somewhere,” he added.





However, he also added that he may be regretting that decision already. Justifying why, Evans said, “I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work. Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this???”

Chris Evans last year bid goodbye to Captain America with Avengers: Endgame. The film witnessed him giving up on his superhero powers as he travelled back to place the infinity stones. He chose life with his love, Peggy Carter, over superpowers in the end.

