DC Trivia #7: When Ben Affleck Was Told To Stay Away From Internet To Avoid Negative Reactions For Playing Batman

Making superhero films, especially for Marvel and DC is no cakewalk. Fans don’t always give positive reactions to the stories or the star cast. For fans, these comics are more than just stories. So when Warner Bros was going to announce Ben Affleck as their new Batman, they knew fans won’t be pleased.

Warner Bros told Ben Affleck to stay away from the internet to avoid backlash. It all happened when the Gone Girl actor was going to enter the DC world with the film, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. So what exactly happened then? That’s our DC Trivia #7 for today, so read on.

A few years ago, Ben Affleck appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The actor revealed how Warner Bros told him to stay away from social media to avoid negative reactions. They sent him examples of how fans gave negative responses to several actors. Warner Bros did everything to keep him away from the internet as he was all set to grace the caped crusader’s role in DC universe.

But did Ben Affleck listen to them? The answer is NO. The actor had shared, “They said, ‘Just don’t use the internet for a few days,’ but I handle shit. I can handle any snub. I can handle anything.” When Ben saw the first comment on an article that he’s the new Batman, he was taken aback.

He shared, “I looked at the first comment and it says ‘NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!’ And I was done! We’re going to be Luddites for a while.”

For DC fans, Christian Bale is their favourite Batman. However, Ben Affleck’s portrayal received mixed reactions. But the actor has decided to stay away from playing the superhero now. Robert Pattinson is the new Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero saga, The Batman. Even the Twilight actor received negative reactions from a certain section of fans when the news was announced.

This was our DC Trivia for today. We will share more such interesting facts about your favourite films and superheroes every day.

What are your views on Ben Affleck as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

