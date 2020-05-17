Avengers: Endgame Trivia #53: Captain Marvel Got Limited Screen Time Because Of Iron Man, Captain America & Other OG Avengers!

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans thought Captain Marvel will be the main hero to defeat Thanos. However, in Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson’s character has lesser screen space than fans expected. While she did help Iron Man, Captain America and other Avengers in the final battle, fans think it wasn’t enough.

After the film released, a lot of fans were disappointed that the makers didn’t let Captain Marvel wield the infinity gauntlet. It was Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man who wore it and snapped his fingers to kill Thanos. Fans are of the opinion that if it would’ve been CM, she would’ve survived and Iron Man would live in Avengers: Endgame.

But there’s a crucial reason why the makers gave Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel limited screen space. That’s our Avengers: Endgame trivia #53 for today. Earlier, in an interaction with Comicbook earlier, Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed the reason for less presence of Captain Marvel in the film.

Markus shared, “She was always going to be in it, but we didn’t have much to go on. They had cast her, and that was it. It is a tough balance to strike when you have a character that powerful, who you’re going to bring in, and you don’t want it to seem like, ‘Well, we just brought in this person who can clean the house, that we couldn’t [have] clean in the previous movie. So, we had to decide on a balance between not making it feel like a cameo, but not having her around so much that she solved all the problems for everybody.”

On the other hand, Stephen McFeely said that the second movie of Infinity saga was a goodbye to the original six Avengers: So it was their story they wanted to tell us in Avengers: Endgame. He stated, “It was not fair to the other six Avengers to have Captain Marvel come in and solve all their problems. It didn’t seem like good storytelling.”

Well, that’s our Avengers: Endgame trivia for today. But we can say that despite having limited screen time, Captain Marvel did a phenomenal job. We can never forget that it was she who saved Iron Man and Nebula from space!

