Yesterday, the news of Tom Hanks and wife Rita tested positive for coronavirus broke and took the internet by storm. Now, Marvel’s Shang-Chi director, Destin Daniel Cretton is also tested positive for coronavirus.

Marvel confirmed the news and shared a crew note, “As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.”

The statement continued, “This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.” The film stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world on a lockdown. It started with Wuhan, China and has spread like crazy all over the world. Countries like Italy, Spain, United States, Iran, South Korea and France are the most affected and unfortunately, it has reached India too.

The Health Ministry of India has recommended people to follow basic hygiene by washing their hands, carrying hand-sanitizers, covering one’s mouth while coughing or sneezing. India currently has 75 coronavirus cases, including one fatality. Worldwide, the virus has infected a reported 134000 people and claimed over 4900 lives.

