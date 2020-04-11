Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers Of The Flower Moon Face Budget Issue After Touching The $200 Million Mark

After the whole hullabaloo around Martin Scorsese going overboard with the budget for Netflix’s The Irishman, we have a similar report for his upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon. Scorsese is trying to get both Netflix and Apple on board to put a huge amount of funding for his upcoming film.

Also, going by Martin Scorsese’s track record he likes to keep the scale grand and it’s not the good old times to get away with a monumental budget. Earlier, the process was smoother than now and hence the budget was justifiable. Now, everything getting expensive by the day, budgets are a worry for even multi-billion dollar companies like Netflix and Apple.

The budget of the film has touched the figure of USD 200 million $ and that’s been worrying the original producers Paramount Pictures. Hence, Martin Scorsese is trying to bring in Netflix and Apple on board to share the burden and profits of the film. He has also approached Universal and MGM studios to consider an early in the project with Paramount Pictures.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will star in filmmaker Hollywood maestro Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers Of The Flower Moon. The two stars have teamed up with Scorsese several times individually, and appeared in Scorsese’s 2015 short film “The Audition”, playing fictionalised versions of themselves. This will be the first time that the actors’ co-star in a feature film directed by Scorsese.

Based on David Grann’s bestselling 2017 non-fiction book, Killers Of The Flower Moon tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the FBI to investigate.

The screenplay has been done by Eric Roth, known for films such as A Star Is Born and Forrest Gump. Shooting for the film is scheduled to open in Oklahoma in spring.

