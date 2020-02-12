Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey Gets A Title Change For The Boost Of Online Ticket Sale

Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey received rave reviews from critics upon its release but has failed to translate the same in the box office numbers. Now, it is learnt that the makers have come with a sensible idea to boost the performance of the film.

Originally titled as Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the film has been generally called as Birds Of Prey. Now to push the online ticket sale, the film has been given a new title Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey which makes it SEO friendly owing to the character’s popularity. The move has been undertaken for ‘search expansion for ticket sites’ as per the report in The Verge.

The title change has been observed on several cinema websites in US.

Reportedly, Birds Of Prey hasn’t turned out to be as expected by Warner Bros. The film earned just $ 33 million in the domestic market during the opening weekend, as per trade estimates.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie said essaying role of Harley Quinn was fun as she is “so unpredictable”.

She said, “(My character is so predictably unpredictable) That’s why she’s so fun to play her as an actor. She’s so unpredictable. It gives me all the options in the world as an actor. I can do anything in a scene when I play Harley and that is such a fun, exhilarating feeling. I said from the beginning, that she should start this movie in one place and kind of go through this whole whirlwind of events and she’s still the same Harley at the end of the film. She’s just gone on a crazy adventure. But that’s what I love about her, she just is who she is, and she learns things on the way but then she still will make the same mistake the next day,” reports IANS.

The “Suicide Squad” spin-off sees Robbie leading the film as Harley Quinn, who is surrounded by a new squad. This all-female team comprises Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who team up to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), aka the future Batgirl. Warner Bros. Pictures released the film in India on February 7.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!