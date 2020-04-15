Lori Loughlin Outraged With The Release Of Daughter Olivia Jade’s Controversial Photos By Prosecutors

Full House star Lori Loughlin is reportedly extremely angry after the prosecutors released her daughters controversial photos amid her bribery scandal. The images were shared on April 8 in the ongoing college admission battle, in which the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes for enrolling their daughters into the University of Southern California. The couple is scheduled to stand trial on fraud charges on October 5.

“The pictures are obviously extremely inflammatory and controversial, meant to intimidate Lori because she has refused to take a plea deal,” a source told US Weekly. “The photos were never submitted to USC as part of the application process. Lori’s lawyers will be responding to the photos of the girls on the rowing machine in a legal filing.”

In the photos, Loughlin’s daughters Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, can be seen wearing workout clothes while posing on indoor rowing machines. The pictures were allegedly sent to accused mastermind William ‘Rick’ Singer to help the girls gain admission into USC as rowing crew recruits. Neither of the girls have ever been involved in rowing, according to the authorities.

According to the court documents, Singer allegedly asked the 55-year-old actress in a 2016 email to supply photos as it would probably help the girls into USC.

But Loughlin isn’t the only one left reeling over the latest development. Apparently,Olivia Jade, a YouTube beauty guru was hysterical after the images were released as she was trying to rebuild her brand.

