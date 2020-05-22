Logan: Why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine DIES In The Climax? REAL Reason REVEALED By Director James Mangold

What Hugh Jackman did to Wolverine & X-Men as a franchise, there have been very few actors who’ve achieved that level of greatness. He did that for 17 years and attained a heart-shattering end with Logan. The climax scene in which we bid adieu to Hugh’s Wolverine is still one of the most emotional endings ever written.

X-Men as a team will now be a part of much broader Marvel Cinematic Universe and Wolverine fans are living with a hope of his cameo in one of the franchise’s upcoming films.

In conversation with Comicbook, Director James Mangold talked about that moving finale, he said “It seemed logical, that if it were going to be his last film, that he’s either going to ride off onto the horizon or die, that you need to have some kind of curtain on his story. You either have the Shane ending where he rides off on the mountain to parts unknown, which had largely been the way his character was resolved in every preceding movie, or you’d kill him. But the reason the choice was at our feet was that you needed the sense of closure. You needed some sense of an ending if you were going to end if you were dealing with the legacy of Hugh’s many performances and many films, and trying to set this part in some definitive way.”

He also revealed, “Frankly, even the studio didn’t even have nervousness about it, because it felt like an event. It gave the movie, on a simple level, the reality that while it may not feature as flamboyant or expensive action as some other movies, that the must-see of the movie was going to be because it would be the end of a legend.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!