Do you all remember the scandal surrounding the notorious s*x tape between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee? Well, if you do, then that is great, but if you don’t then worry not coz Hulu has landed a limited series about it. The best part about it is that it will be starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Advertisement

This series will possibly track the relationship between Anderson and Lee. Continue reading further to get all the details.

Lily James (Netflix‘s Rebecca, the 2015 Cinderella) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play Pamela Anderson in Tommy Lee in the eight-episode series, currently titled Pam & Tommy. Seth Rogen will also star, playing the man who stole the tape and made it public. He’s also an executive producer.

Advertisement

The series will track the relationship between then Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who married less than a week after they met in 1995. A tape they made having s*x during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online. Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.

The couple had two children together before divorcing in 1998; during the marriage, Lee pleaded no contest to spousal battery against Anderson and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not involved in the project, which comes from Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and Annapurna Television. Rob Siegel will write the project, and Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya; Disney+‘s Cruella) is set to direct.

Rogen and Goldberg executive produce with Dylan Sellers via Limelight, Dave Franco, and Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison. Rogen is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and UTA, which also reps Point Grey. James is repped by Tavistock Wood Management and UTA; Stan by CAA and Brookside Artist Management; and Gillespie by UTA and Management 360.

Well, how excited are you to watch a series based on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s notorious relationship?

Must Read: Harry Styles Fans, There’s A Sad News For You All But The Best Is Yet To Come!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube