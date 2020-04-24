Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Hijacks Daddy Travis Scott’s Insta-Live & The Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over It

Goosebumps rapper Travis Scott just like all of us is utilising this lockdown being with family. He’s storming the internet with his live videos and the best one was when his Lil munchkin Stormi crashed one of his sessions. The rapper shares her daughter with Beauty Mogul, Kylie Jenner and is 2-years-old. She is already a social media star and we often see Kylie sharing Stormi’s pictures and videos on social media.

While during one of his recent live videos, his 2-year-old daughter Stormi accidentally appeared on his Insta-live. Without any hesitation, Travis just grabbed her in his arms and gave a sneak peek to his fans.

“Say hi,” Travis sweetly said to Stormi while letting his fans drool over this cute moment. A confused Stormi looks down at daddy’s screen and innocently asks, “What’s that?” To which Travis responds, “I don’t know. It’s live.” He picked up Stormi after this and moved her to a different room.

He asked her, “You seeing daddy?” to which Stormi cooed, “Look, daddy! Daddy! Look at daddy.” This ultra-cute moment was captured on Insta live and the fans went berserk with it.

Regarding Travis’ relationship with Stormi’s mother Kylie Jenner, they both parted their ways back in October last year. It’s still unclear if Kylie is with Travis while this lockdown because there have been no reports about the same.

Last year, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to publicly announce her separation with Travis Scott. She had written, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

People also reported that everything is fine between Travis and Kylie and they’re at great terms with each other. The report read, “Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labelling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

