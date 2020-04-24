PAST TENSE(D): When Salman Khan Cancelled His Wedding At The End Moment Because ‘He Was Not In The Mood’

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most wanted bachelor in the country. Despite being 54-year-old, the actor is surrounded by his female fans, who would do anything to get married to him. Although the Dabangg actor had previously had flings with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif amongst others, things couldn’t work out. But did you know he was all set to get married in 1999?

In fact, the plans were so serious that the family had wedding invitation cards ready and in fact, it had already been distributed amongst a lot of guests. Salman Khan’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala was getting married around the same time, so the duo decided to get married on the same date which was also special because it was father Salim Khan’s birthdate.

Sajid Nadiadwala himself confirmed the same during his appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show when he revealed that just 5-6 days prior to the wedding, Salman called it off because he was not in the mood. “Salman had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman’s father’s birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date. Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood,” shared the Kick producer.

But that’s not it! The Radhe actor on the day of Nadiadwala’s marriage even offered to help him escape. “After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. ‘There is a car outside, take it and run away,” shared the filmmaker further.

Clearly, it’s only Sallu bhai who can pull off something like this. Do you wish Salman Khan would have got married in 1999? Share with us in the comment section below.

