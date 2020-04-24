Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? THIS Character Is Married To The Show’s Director!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been our rescue to the boring days at home, with or without lockdown. The sitcom has been the longest-running on Indian television and names like Dayaben (Disha Vakani), Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) have now become household. But did you know one of the actors got married to TMKOC director? Read on.

We’re talking about Priya Ahuja who plays Rita Reporter in the show. Yes, you heard it right! The beauty who welcomed a baby last year is married to Malav Rajda. The latter is a renowned Gujarati director, but along with that is a chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The duo met on sets of the show itself and fell in love with each other. They finally took their relationship to the next step when they got married in 2011. Priya Ahuja often keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on her Instagram handle. Some of the videos even witness the duo throwing a comic show through TikTok.

Meanwhile, although there are no episodes running on SAB TV currently owing to the ongoing pandemic that has stalled the shoot for all shows/ films in both Telly world as well as B’Town, our favourite actors are going their bit to keep their fans entertained. From Naagin’s Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai to Karanvir Bohra, celebs have been constantly uploading videos of them during various house chores.

Recently, Priya too shared a video where her husband could be heard saying ‘bekaar me hi log kehte hai ki patina kabhi apni galti nahi manti. Meri wali toh roz maanti hai’. To this, the actress enters the scene and says ‘galti ho gayi tumse shaadi karke’ leaving the viewers in splits.

The beauty even shared an adorable throwback picture with her life partner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!