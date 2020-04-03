Kristen Bell Opens Up On The Criticism She Faced During The Initial Days In Her Filmy Career

Hollywood star Kristen Bell says people told her she wasn’t “pretty enough” at the start of her career, which made her think if she would make it as an actress in the industry.

“I remember early on, getting feedback, that I wasn’t enough in either category. I would get feedback from an audition: ‘Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you’re not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl’,” Bell told Vanity Fair in an interview for their YouTube channel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Frozen 2” actress tried her best not to let the criticism get to her.

“I was like, ‘Okay, does that just mean I can’t be an actor? What does that mean.’ That’s what I was getting feedback on, on every audition,” she said.

Bell is ecstatic to see the industry beginning to change now, as she praised the inclusion of “dimensional” roles that don’t just stick to one type.

“I think as I’ve grown older, those boxes have changed … and (have) almost gone away. It’s this huge grey area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell … that have dimensional people that don’t have to be one thing.

“It’s not the ’80s where you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who gets the guy. It’s not that anymore and I’m really grateful for that. It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!