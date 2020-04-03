Allu Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note For Son Ayaan On His 6th Birthday

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is a doting father. No matter how busy he is with shoot or promotional activities of his films, he always assures to spend quality time with his son Ayaan and daughter Arha. This morning the Telugu actor took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of his son along with a heartfelt note on his 6th Birthday.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor’s note read, “I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are the LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby ❤️”

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy too took to her Instagram handle to wish Ayaan a happy birthday with a cute family photo.

In the picture, one gets to see Ayaan with all smile busy cutting the cake, while his parents and little sister can be seen wishing him with a birthday song.

On the work front, Allu Arjun who was last seen on the big screen in director Trivikram Srinivas’s blockbuster family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will kick start the shoot of his next, #AA20, after the current crisis comes to an end.

#AA20 will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s friend and filmmaker Sukumar. The film will be an action thriller on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

#AA20 will also have Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

#AA20 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers banner.

