Kobe Bryant Demise: Comedy Central’s Show ‘Legends of Chamberlain Heights’ Had ALREADY Depicted The NBA Player’s Helicopter Death In 2016

Kobe Bryant’s death was a massive loss for people all around the world. The legendary NBA player died in a tragic helicopter accident while he was travelling with his daughter Gianna. Kobe was 41 years old while Gianna was 13 years old at the time of their death.

While the news shook everyone, many other shocking details have come out about their death. Out of the many things that have are being discussed about this accident, one episode from Comedy Central’s Show Legends of Chamberlain Heights is going viral for a very surprising reason. The episode titled End of Days depicted Kobe’s death by a helicopter accident already and that too back in 2016.

In the episode, Kobe was shown dying in a fate very real to the truth now. A helicopter crashes on the ground and Kobe Bryant tries to come out of it. But before he manages to do it, the chopper explodes and kills him. Comedy Central who hosted this now-cancelled show removed the episode from all of its platforms and urged the viewers to not share the clip on social media. However, the clip is now going viral.

This anime is kind of the same freak pic.twitter.com/HpXUcpjjW3 — متوسط (@MiddleMotavaset) January 27, 2020

The official Twitter handle of Legends of Chamberlain Heights also tweeted, “Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it. RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today.”

Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it. RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today — Legends (@LegendsofCH) January 26, 2020

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys as well. She styled one of her nails with the number “24” written on it. The number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh remembered the legend with heartfelt posts as well.

