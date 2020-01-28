Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan Shelves WHOPPING 7.5 Crores For The Grand Climax Of The Film?

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The megastar is known for giving the audience some of the best action films and is making sure that Radhe is no less. In the same attempt, Salman has given a nod to a Rs 7.5 Crore worth VFX laden climax scene.

Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Midday, Salman’s film is a very VFX heavy film and will have a very huge climax. The makers are planning to use the same technology that the makers of Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 1’ and part 2 did. It is also said that Salman has given a nod to spending a whopping amount of Rs 7.50 Crore for the said climax scene. The action sequence will feature Salman and Randeep Hooda and will play a very important role in the film.

A source revealed that the climax will be 20 minutes long VFX-laden one and is visualised by director Prabhudeva. The source also revealed that shooting in a chroma screen is costly and only big-ticket filmmakers can afford that is a film like Radhe. The high-octane action scene has already been shot in a studio and now the VFX team is at work to add the required background and other effects to it.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati alongside Salman and Randeep. The film is said to be an official remake of the Korean drama The Outlaws.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and is set to release on Eid 2020. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and the fans are quite excited to see what happens when these two megastars battle it out on at the box office.

