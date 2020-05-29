Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Really Having Trouble In Paradise? Here’s How They’re Sorting It Out Amid Lockdown

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are indeed a power couple. The couple has stayed true to this title on several occasions and has given us innumerable couple goals. But it looks like, after 6 years of marriage, the couple is now going through a rough patch.

What’s more, is that there are reports doing rounds that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seeking marriage counselling via Zoom app in a bid to save their marriage. A certain source has been quoted by the tabloid Heat saying that the pandemic has been a very rough patch for the couple. As a result, they are already seeking marriage counselling to save their marriage from crumbling.

Opening up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West undergoing therapy via Zoom, the source said, “They’re both in an agreement that things need to change, but both of them feel like the wounded and unheard party. That’s why they’ve reluctantly called in a professional, neither of them wants a divorce, but this whole lockdown period has been hell and they’re both frustrated.”

The source further adds that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids have been the driving force behind their decision of seeking professional help. “Kim is very clear that she will do everything to avoid divorce. She loves Kanye very much and the idea of raising their kids in a broken home is her worst nightmare. But she’s not willing to live in a house filled with tension, so she called in an expert, so she’s calling in an expert to help them seem like a no brainer.”

However, there are several reports that denied any such possibility. While we are wondering what’s going on with the couple, do let us know your thoughts on the same.

For those of you unversed, Kim Kardashian is one of the most prolific socialites of the West and Kanye West in an acclaimed American rapper. The couple has 4 kids together; North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

