Reese Witherspoon Is Dreaming To Travel To India With Her Son Tennessee, Check Out!

Actress Reese Witherspoon and her son Tennessee are “dreaming” of travelling to India.

Reese Witherspoon’s recent Instagram post underlines the fact. In the post, the mother-son duo can be seen engrossed in an activity book on India.

In the image, Tennessee holds a pen while Reese Witherspoon is seen pointing to a page with ‘India’ written on it. There is also a brochure of India lying nearby on the table along with a fake passport meant for a play.

“Dreaming of the places we will go! Where do you dream of traveling to?” Reese Witherspoon wrote along with the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress is getting to spend quality time with her family.

Reese Witherspoon is the mother of Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with former-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with current spouse Jim Toth.

In a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, Reese Witherspoon shared that she has let go of her fears, adding that she is now much happier and feels much centred now.

“I’m having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger. I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, ‘Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?’ “Now, I’m just calm,” she said.

