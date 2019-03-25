Kids’ Choice Awards: Selena Gomez, Noah Centineo, Ariana Grande & The List Of Winners!

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Adam Sandler were among the big winners at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where Avengers: Infinity War was named favourite film.

The event was held on Saturday at the Galen Center here.

DJ Khaled hosted the kids-voted show, which dumped buckets of slime on unsuspecting celebrities, and handed out honours for music, movies, TV and video games.

Producer-rapper Khaled, who won Favorite Collaboration for No Brainer with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, arrived at the ceremony after taking a yacht and a helicopter, with help from Kylie Jenner and the Jonas Brothers.

Grande won the Favourite Female Artist apart from winning Favourite Song for Thank u, next.

Selena Gomez bagged an award for Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Mendes bagged the Favorite Male Artist, and Maroon 5 won the Favourite Music Group.

The Favourite Movie Actor title went to Noah Centineo of Peter Kavinsky and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fame, while the Favourite Movie Actress went to Joey King of The Kissing Booth.

Robert Downey Jr. took home the Favorite Superhero tag for Avengers: Infinity War, and the Favourite Cartoon was won by SpongeBob SquarePants.

In the Favourite Animated Movie category, Incredibles 2 won the honour.

For the Favourite Funny TV Show, Fuller House was the chosen one, while Riverdale won Favourite TV Drama, and America’s Got Talent won the Favourite Reality Show.

Ellen DeGeneres was named Favourite TV Host, and the Favourite TV Judges award was reserved for Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for America’s Got Talent.

