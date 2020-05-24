Khloe Kardashian Invites Troll Brigade With Her ‘New Look’, Twitterati Asks When Did Kardashians’ Recast Her?

Turns out Kardashians and controversies go hand in hand and there is no doubt about it. Not even a day after Kylie Jenner was called out for photoshopping her finger in an Instagram post, now Khloe Kardashian seems to have called the troll brigade over her new blonde look.

Talking about the whole episode, Khloe Kardashian put up a few pictures on her Instagram handle yesterday. In the pictures, Khloe can be seen in a new blonde look and she is a bit unrecognisable. While her fans did notice the change, netizens called her out for taking up a ‘new face’.

Twitter right now is flooding with reactions to Khloe Kardashian’s sudden change in look and they aren’t sparing her anytime soon. A twitter user compared her to the Game Of Thrones character Many-faced God. He wrote, Who said Khloe Kardashian is on her fourth face,” with a picture of the character.

Another wrote, “If Khloe Kardashian entered a Khloe Kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10.” A Twitter user even called her out for stealing Malika’s face and wrote, “Khloe captioned it ‘under a bitches skin’ because she is LITERALLY under Malika’s skin!!! Like, she took the literal skin off her face & she’s under it.”

Who said Khloe Kardashian is on her fourth face 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Aaghomzqkb — RGB (@Roe_bg) May 23, 2020

If Khloe kardashian entered a Khloe kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10 pic.twitter.com/ET5ao23xzY — Dr. John Carter (@ludachrist0pher) May 23, 2020

Khloe captioned it “under a bitches skin” because she is LITERALLY under Malika’s skin!!! Like, she took the literal skin off her face & she’s under it. pic.twitter.com/0rKDQhyfTE — Adrian (@aadrianrr_) May 23, 2020

Not Khloe stealing Malika's whole face 😱 pic.twitter.com/NMiibDAoSY — Victorian Lady 🇭🇹 (@th3flowergarden) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian really could be the greatest bank robber or secret agent ever cause she’s been about 7 different people pic.twitter.com/GuqKfDAk68 — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) May 23, 2020

yo i dont really follow this family but when did they recast Khloe Kardashian? pic.twitter.com/jQKtxY5a1w — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) May 23, 2020

first of all khloe kardashian gave herself an entire new face. she took touching up to an entire new level. second of all, she forgot to photoshop her necklace chain too. girlie you ain’t foolin anybody pic.twitter.com/rz937Cz2kO — lex🧚‍♀️ (@psychedaelicate) May 23, 2020

Meanwhile, it was recently when Khloe Kardashian had expressed that she feels bad when people spread rumours about her pregnancy. She had conveyed this through a series of tweets.

