Hannah Montana Starring Miley Cyrus Is Coming BACK On TV! Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms The News

Do you remember the fondest TV memory from your childhood? It definitely has to be the Disney shows back then. Some of the coolest shows from the time we were all young were Hannah Montana starring Miley Cyrus, Lizzie McGuire starring Hillary Duff and Wizards of the Waverly Place starring Selena Gomez.

Well, there’s good news for all the Hannah Montana fans that it’s coming back on Disney TV and Billy Ray Cyrus who happens to be Miley Cyrus’ real and reel life dad on the show has confirmed the news.

Talking to Hollywood Life, Ray said, “’They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat.” He further added, “Because that means I get to get my mullet back,” he jokingly said.

“I would, without a second thought. Because that means that I can recover my hair,” said Cyrus. Disney giant launched its streaming service last year and has been adding shows on a continuous basis and is doing incredibly well.

Last year, they announced a new Lizzie McGuire series starring Hillary and old cast and fans were really happy with this decision by Disney. Meanwhile, Hannah Montana first debuted in 2006 and revolves around a young girl who choose to hide her identity and is a huge pop star in real life.

We are all really excited and can’t wait to watch Miley Cyrus back as Hannah Montana on screen!

