DC Trivia #14: Way Before Batman V Superman, There Was Alfred V Superman

DC Trivia #14: Way before the ‘Dawn of Justice’ introduced us to the battle of Batman V Superman, there was one person who isn’t a superhero but yet had beaten one. You know it by the headline, but a strong trivia requires a strong build-up.

Alfred Pennyworth is known to be as Batman’s butler, housekeeper, legal guardian, best friend, aide-de-camp, and surrogate father figure (those are some resume-filling roles). Alfred once got in a battle with Superman and the reason behind it will make you love him even more.

According to a trivia published on Quora, “Alfred once beat the crap out of Superman. This happened during Injustice: God Among Us Year one Comic. Alfred had taken a pill which gave him super abilities for a short period of time. He did this because Superman had brutally injured Batman. And Superman was caught off-guard.”

Meanwhile, the fans are all set to welcome Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. He’s pretty much excited too, and who wouldn’t? In a GQ profile, the actor, who is spending lockdown with his girlfriend in a rented apartment in London, opened up on the upcoming version of The Batman.

The shooting of Matt Reeves’ The Batman was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” Pattinson said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!