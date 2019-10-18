Kevin Jonas Debuts ‘Sucker’ Tattoo Dedicated To Wife, Danielle & It’s Super Adorable

Singer Kevin Jonas has paid tribute to his wife Danielle with a new tattoo.

The eldest Jonas Brother, 31, got a tattoo to commemorate Danielle’s cameo in the “Sucker” music video, reports pagesix.com.

“Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!” Kevin captioned a photograph of his new ink, which was done by celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone.

The image of a woman in a big dress was inspired by the scene in the music video in which Danielle, 33, wears a voluminous Giambattista Valli gown while walking a gaggle of corgis through the outdoor grounds of Hatfield House in England, Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home.

The video is particularly special, not only because the Jonas Brothers’ wives — including Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — made surprise appearances as the love interests, but also because it was the first single the reunited band released after their six-year hiatus.

This isn’t Kevin’s first family-focused tattoo; he has “Dani” tattooed on his left ring finger, along with four doves symbolising himself, his wife and their two children Alena, 5 and Valentina, 2.

Most recently, Kevin had his daughter’s favourite stuffed animals tattooed on his forearm ahead of the Happiness Begins tour.

Danielle and Kevin met while on separate family vacations in the Bahamas in May 2007, and were engaged two years later.

