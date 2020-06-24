Kendall Jenner Will Make You Drool As She Dons A Black Bodysuit, WATCH

Trust Kendall Jenner to make us drool with her stunning avatars all the time. Recently, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share several videos. In the videos, she was promoting a new series of her make-up brand, The Kendall Collection for Kylie Cosmetics. It also featured her sister, Kylie Jenner. But what caught everyone’s attention was her outfit.

In the videos, Kendall is wearing a tight black bodysuit with long sleeves. She has kept her hair loose and rocked the nude make-up look. Jenner has given outfit and body goals to her fans with this video. The diva took the video in the form of a mirror selfie. We must say, great mirror selfie video skills there!

There’s another boomerang clip in which she features with her sister, Kylie Jenner. In this video, Kendall Jenner is donning the same black outfit. Her sister opted for a black crop top. Both the ladies look absolutely gorgeous and ravishing in the videos.

Check out Kendall Jenner’s posts below:







Meanwhile, talking about Kendall Jenner’s make-up collaboration with Kylie Jenner, it will be out on June 26. The make-up products will range from lipsticks, lip gloss, eye shadow palette to everything any girl would dream of having.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner’s black outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!