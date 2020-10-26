Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Get Naughty While Replying To Fans' 'Pants Stuffing' Comments

With Halloween just around the corner, many of us are looking back at our previous looks and thinking about what to do special this year. Recently, actress Kelly Ripa took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring her family celebrating Halloween over the years. So why is it making headlines now? Well, pay special attention to the last picture on the carousel featuring Mark Consuelos.

In the carousel featuring the Halloween-themed photos, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host teased fans with an image featuring hubby Mark’s ‘manhood’. In the mentioned picture, the All My Children actor is dressed in a form-fitting motorcycle cop uniform. The photo was clicked with Mark’s friend, Bruce Bozzi.

Kelly Ripa captioned these pictures featuring hubby Mark Consuelos and other family members writing, “#tbt Halloween is a family business here are a few faves over the years”

Commenting on the carousel of pictures, especially the last one featuring Mark Consuelos, fans took a dig at Mark’s stuffed private area. One user joked, “Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform.” Another commented, “Your husband stuffed his pants.” A third wrote, “OMG, your husband’s basket.” Another comment read, “Hey Kelly is that a banana in @instasuelos pants or was he just Happy to see you #luckygirl.” A fifth reply joked, “Ponch has hidden all his past arrests in his shorts lol.”

Reading the comments directed to him and his ‘manhood,’ Mark too took to comment, He replied, “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.” Post his reply, Ripa responded writing, “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” To this Mark replied, “Pretty sure.”

For the unversed, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had exchanged vows in 1996. The couple, who have been happily married for 24 years now, is parents to three children Michael (23), Lola (19) and Joaquin (17).

The couple is known to be flirty in their social media posts. In fact, last week Ripa shared a picture of herself in bed with a shirtless Consuelos on Instagram captioning it, “One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood this man eats #pbandj.”

