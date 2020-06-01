Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Threaten To Sue Ex-Bodyguard For This UNBELIEVABLE Amount

Off late Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the news but for all the wrong reasons. Recently it was reported that the couple is going through a rough patch in their marriage, and are also taking counselling sessions via the Zoom app in order to save their union. Even while this issue is yet to be sorted, the duo is now embroiled in another controversy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly threatened their previous bodyguard Steve Stanulis with a multi-million dollar lawsuit after the latter disclosed some ‘not-to-be-revealed’ details about the rapper on the Hollywood Raw Podcast a while ago.

According to TMZ, Stanulis revealed some “ridiculous rules” that the 42-year-old rapper expected his bodyguard to follow, one of which being walking 10 paces behind Kanye West. However, according to the report Stanulis had signed a contract in February 2016 that barred him from revealing any personal and professional details about the couple.

Now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have threatened to sue Steve Stanulis for a minimum of $10 million if he violates their agreement again. However, when TMZ reached out to Steve Stanulis his publicist Zack Teperman said that the confidentiality agreement was not breached.

He further added, “For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together. If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.”

