Sofia Richie & Scott Disick’s Divorce – REAL Reason Revealed & It’s SHOCKINGLY Unexpected

After being in a relationship for 3 years, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick parted their ways last week. Reports had stated that there was no fight between both of them and they just wanted different things from life.

But, as time passed by, there have been various rumours about the reason for them splitting. It seems, the real reason is way different from what anyone had reported.

Back when Sofia Richie and Scott Disick got divorced, E! News had their source quoted, saying, “There wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them, but Sofia wants to do her own thing while Scott “take[s] care of his health.”

It’s now been said that Sofia’s family never approved of her relationship with Scott. US Weekly reports, “Sofia Richie’s opinion of Scott played a big role in their issues. Her sister Nicole never fully supported their romance. Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott.”

Sofia’s father Lionel never agreed to her relationship with Scott & E! reported the same quoting their source, “Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn’t entirely 100 per cent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is.”

Back then (2018), Lionel said, “She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.”

Lionel also had given an example of what happened with him and his parents, “Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out.”

