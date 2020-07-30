Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spending plenty of time together in the pandemic. From working on new music to his in-house clothing brand, Drew; the ‘Baby’ singer has been keeping himself busy with everything he can.

Recently the couple went on a road trip to Wyoming and Justin shared a lot of pictures from their trip on Instagram.

From visiting Jaden Smith and spending time with her to seeing and spending time with Chance The Rapper in Chicago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are making the most of the pandemic by going to visit their friends and family.

The Yummy singer shared a picture of the same on his Instagram account and wrote, “With the big bro @chancetherapper”.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper shared a story on his Instagram where Hailey and Justin were kissing each other wearing masks. Haha!

That’s all the couples in the quarantine. Isn’t it? Take a look:

Chance the Rapper via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/zdz3PqXXOd — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 29, 2020

Justin and Hailey’s PDA is very popular among their fans and we often see them kissing each other publicly.

Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin on July 7, 2018. The couple briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting. They then reconciled in May 2018. Bieber and Baldwin reportedly obtained a marriage license in September 2018, leading to reports that they had a civil marriage. Bieber and Baldwin had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

