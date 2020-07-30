Ashley Judd 2018’s Se*ual Harassment Suit Against Harvey Weinstein Revived, Read Details

Here is a new update in actor Ashley Judd and producer Harvey Weinstein’s case. Now the actor will get another shot in the court at the producer after a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit revived a 2018’s s*xual harassment claim on Wednesday. Read on for details.

Judd had filed the lawsuit in 2018 in which she alleged that in a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel in late 1996 or early 1997, Weinstein tried to coerce her to watch him shower and give him a massage. After she rejected him, the producer smeared her in Hollywood as a “nightmare” to work with.

As per the opinion of US District Judge Mary Murguia, “Weinstein was uniquely situated to exercise coercive power or leverage over Judd, who was a young actor at the beginning of her career at the time of the alleged harassment. Moreover, given Weinstein’s highly influential and ‘unavoidable’ presence in the film industry, the relationship was one that would have been difficult to terminate ‘without tangible hardship’ to Judd, whose livelihood as an actor depended on being cast for roles.”

Ashley Judd’s attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., with Gibson Dunn Crutcher, said in a statement, “This is an important victory not only for Ms. Judd but for all victims of sexual harassment in professional relationships. The court correctly holds that California law forbids sexual harassment and retaliation by film producers and others in powerful positions, even outside the employment context, and we look forward to pursuing this claim against Mr. Weinstein at trial.”

