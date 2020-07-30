4BC Host Neil Breen HINTS At Ellen DeGeneres’ Controlling Behaviour Over The Staff

Ellen DeGeneres is all over the news but not for good reasons. After being dragged in several controversies, now, the host of 4BC radio station, Neil Breen, has something to say about Ellen and her staff.

Breen didn’t directly blame the celebrity host but he shared his experience about her team. He stated that he felt that the staff was controlled by Ellen and everyone looked terrified. Weird it might sound, but Breen was instructed to not look at Ellen.

Neil Breen, who also has been executive producer of Australia’s Today show, spoke his heart out at 4BC radio station. He stated that seven years ago, it was planned that Ellen will co-host Today show. But later it was turned down by her team. But she agreed for an interview with the show’s host, Richard Wilkins.

Neil Breen narrated the entire incident on the day of the interview. He said, “The producer called us aside and said, “Now Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. She’ll come in, she’ll sit down, she’ll talk to Richard and then Ellen will leave.” And I sort of said, “Are you fair dinkum? I can’t look at her?” I found the whole thing bizarre.”

“I have no idea whether she’s a nice person or not, I wouldn’t have a clue. But I can tell you the people who work with her walked on eggshells the whole time. We’re there to do an interview to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her? Someone get real,” Breen added.

