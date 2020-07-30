The second film of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy became the highest-grossing film of 2008. The movie also received critical acclaim, especially for Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker.

Here is an interesting fact about Joker’s origin story in The Dark Knight that will surprise you. Did you know, Warner Bros. initially wanted to give an origin story to Joker? Read on for details

If you notice in The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger’s Joker’s origin has not been discussed much. The only information viewers are left with is that his actions were totally driven by chaos. It is the character’s mysterious aura that has worked to create intrigue in people for Joker. But why didn’t he have an origin story?

During a Comic-Con@Home interview, The Dark Knight co-writer David S. Goyer told that Warner Bros. initially pushed for Joker to have an origin story. He said, “I do remember when we were talking about, ‘Well, what if the Joker doesn’t really have an origin story? Even after the success of Batman Begins, that was considered a very controversial thing, and we got a lot of push-back. People were worried.”

If you see, Joker had a different story in every adaptation. Maybe this is the reason that The Dark Knight makers kept the origin story of Joker vague. However, we can’t deny that it would have been fascinating to see what origin story Heath Ledger’s Joker would have had.

