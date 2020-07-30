Garth Brooks Won’t Run For CMA Entertainer Of The Year Henceforth & Here's What Fans Have To Say

Country music legend, Garth Brooks, has announced that he is removing himself from consideration for CMA Entertainer of the Year. The Grammy Award-winner has won the CMA Entertainer honour seven times in his decades-long career.

Garth won the CMA Entertainer for the seventh time last year. This win resulted in the country singer facing backlash on social media as Carrie Underwood fans hoped she would take home the title.

As per an article in Billboard, during a press conference on Wednesday Garth said, “With all the love in the world and all the gratefulness — because the last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful to the CMAs and everyone who’s voted for us — we’re officially pulling ourselves out of Entertainer of the Year.”

In response to receiving backlash for his win last year, Garth said, “It made winning entertainer of the year not as fun.” The decision to withdraw his name from the sunning sparked after he came across one particular tweet that read, “Hey man, this guy, why doesn’t he step down and just have the entertainer be for the next generation?”

The country singer said, “I 100 percent agreed. It’s time for somebody else to hold that award, and know what Entertainer of the Year feels like. Because they’re all out there busting their butts. … We’ve been lucky enough to carry that award home a number of times and I feel like it’s somebody else’s turn.”

Despite Garth’s wish to not be in the running for CMA Entertainer of the year, it’s still possible that his name will end up on the nominee list after CMA members cast their ballots. According to Billboard, the CMA said its rules “do not allow individuals to remove themselves from the balloting process at any point.”

Post this news coming out on Wednesday; fans took to Twitter to react to Garth’s announcement. These fans included Blake Shelton, who recorded Dive Bar with Garth in 2019 and country singer Steve Wariner.

Blake retweeted Steve’s post and wrote, “Agreed Steve…. He is Garth Brooks. GARTH BROOKS!!! I don’t give a shit what anyone says. ANYONE. Entertainer of the century.”

Wariner’s tweet read, “If you’ve ever seen @garthbrooks live, you know why he consistently wins Entertainer of the year. There is no one as big as Garth, but more importantly there is no one as kind.”

Check out some more reactions to Garth Brooks’ announcement on Twitter:

I love that Garth Brooks literally removed himself from all further consideration for CMA Entertainer of the Year because he’s won it too many times and wants to give someone else a chance. At once hilarious and respectable — abby three straws (@abbythreestraws) July 30, 2020

JUST IN: @garthbrooks will remove himself from the CMA Entertainer of the Year award category going forward. He will still entertain all other CMA award categories and all ACM award categories. Thoughts?https://t.co/ye01fYF1eF — American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) July 29, 2020

BREAKING: @garthbrooks will no longer be considered for CMA Entertainer of the Year going forward: https://t.co/cpaiKIxeKO — The Boot (@thebootdotcom) July 29, 2020

CMA Entertainer of the Year award from now on… CMA Entertainer of the Year* *People were not allowed to vote for Garth Brooks I understand his reasoning but I think the others should just work harder and entertain more. 😁@garthbrooks #EntertainerOfALifetime — Melissa McDaniel (@MelisMcDaniel) July 29, 2020

.@garthbrooks says was fully expecting to give a standing ovation to @carrieunderwood when last year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year award was announced. “For eight months, it has bothered me,” he says. “Carrie’s might just be a year later. This might just be her year this year.” — Country Now (@CountryNow) July 29, 2020

