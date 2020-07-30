Aquaman 2: Amid Johnny Depp Libel Trial, Petition For Amber Heard’s Removal Rises To ENORMOUS 470,930!

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s world came crashing down after the Aquaman actress accused the Fantastic Beasts actor of domestic violence.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is one of the most successful actors in the world and has done some remarkable work in the west. Johnny Depp is currently fighting a libel case against the editor of The Sun, Dan Wootton after he called him a ‘wife-beater’ in one of his news pieces back in 2018 after Heard’s allegations.

After a year or two of investigation, Amber Heard’s phone calls and emails were leaked which revealed that she also domestically abused Johnny Depp.

Amid the drama, Johnny Depp fans want Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2. Earlier the number of people signed to petition to get her removed from DC franchise was 41,700 which has now reached to 470,930. We had earlier reported the increase in the number of signatures in the petition and now, after the trial case; it has been trending once again.

Now, the fans are asking DC entertainment to eliminate Amber Heard from the Aquaman franchise and not promote any kind of abusive behaviour. Johnny Depp fans around the world are trending #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and saying that men are the victim too of domestic abuse.

The entertainment industry should recognise this and preventive measures should be taken to avoid such incidents in the near future.

Domestic abusers shouldn’t be celebrated in the entertainment industry.

