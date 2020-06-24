Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all over the news these days for all the wrong reasons. Well, with such fame and success comes fandom who is interested in every single detail about you.

Recently, there were reports which said that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are heading for a divorce which seems to be just mere rumours without any truth to it.

According to a source close to US Weekly, the couple is now ready to become parents soon. “Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” the source said.

“Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them,” the source added.

Justin and Hailey’s Instagram PDA is quite popular among their fans. Last year, while celebrating Victoria’s Secret model’s birthday, the pop singer revealed that he’s ready to be a father.

“Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday,” Justin wrote at the time. “The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES.”

Both Justin and Hailey have been very vocal about starting a family since the very beginning with their fans. It seems like we will get the good news anytime soon now.

Tell us in the comments section below if you would want to see Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber becoming parents soon!

