Justice League Snyder Cut: Ray Fisher’s Cyborg Concept Art REVEALED

DC fans had been desperately waiting and pleading for the Snyder Cut of Justice League from last two years. Recently, The Snyder Cut campaign turned out to be successful as Zack Snyder had confirmed that Snyder Cut will debut on HBO Max in 2021. The concept art of the superheroes is slowly being shared over the past few weeks, including a new look at Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Cyborg’s role in the Snyder Cut of the Justice League is expected to be much larger than that seen in the theatrical cut of the movie. In fact, Snyder has even called Cyborg’s character the heart of his version of the movie. Now, the concept artist Jerad S. Marantz revealed an album of Cyborg concept art on social media.

Marantz took to Instagram to share a picture of Cyborg, along with it he wrote: “Can’t wait to watch this guy’s story.”

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, told the comic book website: “When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way. Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

When Ray Fisher thanked Snyder for the opportunity to be a part of the Justice League, Snyder replied: “You Ray, are the heart of my movie @ray8fisher.”

You Ray, are the heart of my movie. @ray8fisher https://t.co/cZ64Vlg50V — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 6, 2020

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

