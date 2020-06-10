Avengers: Endgame Trivia #77: Makers Dropped THIS Major Hint About The Title Months Before It Was Out & Very Few Guessed It Right

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #77: Thre title of the finale part of the saga was an extensively debated topic back then. Our favourite superheroes like Robert Downey Jr’ Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and many of them were coming together for one last time.

The theory of Doctor Strange saying “We’re in the Endgame now” was decoded way after the title was released. But the creators Russo Brothers had dropped a major hint about the title months ago. They posted a random photo from the set asking fans to ‘look hard’.

According to a trivia published on Fact Republic, “In September 2018, the Russo Brothers posted a picture on social media of the Avengers: Endgame set, with the caption “Look Hard.” This led many to speculate and believe the title of this film was hidden (which at that time hadn’t yet been revealed) somewhere inside the photo. In fact, the film’s subtitle, “Endgame,” can be made out by the shapes and layout of the objects in the image.”

Check out a fan decoding the title below:

The Russo Brothers told us to "look hard" at this behind the scenes shot of Avengers…….ENDGAME? 🤔😱 pic.twitter.com/Fo2uchnqiW — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATMoviePod) September 20, 2018

Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with Avengers: Endgame, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes. With Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April last year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!