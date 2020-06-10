Bond Girl Britt Ekland Feels James Bond Having A Daughter In No Time To Die Will ‘Ruin The Fantasy’

The news that James Bond will have a daughter in the upcoming No Time To Die, has been getting mixed reactions. Now, Bond fame Britt Ekland has opened about the same and according to her, this twist will ruin the fantasy. Below is what she has to say.

Britt Ekland who played the Bond Girl in the much-loved franchise does not seem to be a fan of the idea, that James Bond will be a father. The news about which was leaked from call sheets.

As per MI6-HQ, five years have passed and in them, Bond played by Daniel Craig and Dr Madeleine Swann played by Léa Seydoux may have welcomed a daughter in that period.

Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight in The Man With The Golden Gun, was a guest on Good Morning Britain. It was here where she discussed the breaking news about No Time To Die. “I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable,” said Britt who added, “He’s a fantasy.

When asked about if this twist ruins the fantasy, she said, “It think so. I, personally, think so. But Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know better than me.”

Britt Ekland also expressed how the next James Bond (who replaces Daniel Craig) should go back in time and adorn the old world charm. She wishes him to be the epic 007, old fashioned bachelor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!