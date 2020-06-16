Veteran actress Judi Dench did a happy dance when she reunited with her daughter Finty Williams and grandson Sam after the lockdown restrictions were lifted in the UK.

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Judi Dench and Sam Williams kept social media users entertained with their quarantine dance clips on TikTok.

Now, after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Sam, 22, reunited with his mother and Judi for a family dance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Keeping their distance, the three took part in the Laxed Siren Beat dance trend and were perfectly synchronised. They made the clip in a vast garden.

“When Bojo let’s you film a family TikTok #fyp #fy #foryou #mother #grandmother #viral #dance,” Sam captioned the video.

Judi Dench and her family reunited after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed people to form a social bubble.

On the work front, Judi Dench has three Hollywood projects this year in the form of Artemis Fowl, Six Minutes To Midnight and also Blithe Spirit.

