Josh Gad AKA Frozen’s Olaf & Saturday Night Live Cast’s Special Message For Parents: “Let Kids Drink!”

It’s no news that parenting your children during quarantine is a tough job to do. Considering this fact, the Saturday Night Live cast and Josh Gad aka Frozen’s Olaf has come up with a message for parents during this time. And the special message is – “Let kids drink”.

During the finale of the 45th season, a sketch called “Song For the Kids” was performed with Josh Gad, which instantly went viral on social media, as the Saturday Night Live cast had a funny message for all of the parents. The message goes like this – “Let kids drink just like mom and dad,” while singing they added, “If they’ve got a little buzz on, would it really be that bad?”. Then they showcased babies drinking from bottles and doing just fine.

Josh Gad from Frozen had a hilarious cameo, as he sang, “And now here’s a bedtime story: it’s vodka, soda, lime: Just a couple sips… They’ll be happier and funnier, and they’ll fall asleep by six”.

Josh Gad’s cameo was followed by Pete Davidson, as being in his 20s he begged his mother while singing these lines “a drink and a shot… and little pills and crack”.

Apart from Josh’s cameo, there were other cameos featuring Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live alumni Kristen Wiig and Tina Fey, Martin Short, Danny Trejo, and a special musical treat from Boyz II Men and Babyface.

This finale episode marked the 3rd from home installment of Saturday Night Live since the coronavirus lockdown stopped the usual production of the comedy series.

