Ariana Grande Kisses Boyfriend Dalton Gomez In ‘Stuck With U’; Here’s What Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson Thinks Of It

It was her new single ‘Stuck With U’, with which pop sensation Ariana Grande introduced her fans to her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. While her fans have been showering the couple with much love, her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson has expressed he has no hard feelings. Rather he is happy for her as she has found love once again and below is what Pete has to say.

Stuck With U is Ariana Grande’s new music video in a collaboration with Justin Bieber. The video became a talk of the town when by the end it featured her dancing with LA realtor Dalton Gomez and later kissing him sealing their relationship. This sent a happy wave across her fans. Now according to reports, her ex-fiancé Pete has not been giving a lot of attention to what she is doing but is aware of the new man in her life.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, a source close to Pete Davidson, said, “Pete’s very happy that Ariana Grande is happy and doing well. If she’s in love again then good for her. But Pete’s not paying a lot of attention to what she’s doing and he won’t go out of her way to see her kissing her new man.”

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson has a lot in his kitty including the recent from home Saturday Night Lives’ episode and a film that he has been prepping for. The source said, “Pete’s focused on his new movie (The King Of Staten Island) and doing all the promo for that. He’s got the finale of SNL this weekend. So he’s got his mind on his work, not Ariana Grande.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson started dating in May 2018 and were engaged just a few weeks later. They were so much in love that the pop sensation even composed a song about him and released in her album Sweetener. But unfortunately, the two called the relationship off in October 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!