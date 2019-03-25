Jonas Brothers All Set To Drop Another Music Video? Nick Jonas Teases Fans!

The Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have teased a new music video after dropping Sucker last month.

While the details are not out, Nick had posted a video on his Instagram Story of him and Joe wearing matching outfits. It comprised a navy blue sport coat and a white shirt with black trim, reports eonline.com.

“B***h stole my look,” Nick said to the camera while shaking his head at his big brother.

The 26-year-old also uploaded a photograph of him looking off into the distance and captioned it “shooting something”.

Check out the video here:

On February 28, the brothers, including Kevin, released their first song in five years and performed a bit of the single Sucker during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

During an interview, they had earlier revealed that they’ve recorded “30 to 40 songs” that they “can’t wait to release”.

