Like Seriously? Uday Chopra Tweets About ‘Suicide’, Later Terms It “Dark Humour”

Actor-producer Uday Chopra, who has been lying low professionally, says he is “fine” and that his Twitter posts which got a section of social media users worried a day earlier, were only a result of his “dark humour”.

“Seems like I tweeted something recently that got a few of you worried. I’m totally fine, its just my dark humour that sometimes gets misunderstood. Thanks for all your concern though,” Uday tweeted on Sunday.

Seems like I tweeted something recently that got a few of you worried. I’m totally fine, its just my dark humour that sometimes gets misunderstood. Thanks for all your concern though. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) March 24, 2019

The post came a day after Uday left social media users in a tizzy with a post which he later deleted. Screenshots of his now deleted tweets did the rounds online.

He had written: “For a few hours I deactivated my Twitter account. It felt as close to death as I could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option to suicide. I might be doing it permanently soon.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Confession: I’m not okay. I am trying but so far I’m failing.”

This led to a barrage of “Get well soon” and “Stay strong” from his well-wishers on social media. One user even questioned: “Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and all those who claim to be his well wishers… what the hell are you guys doing? This guy has been crying out aloud for help for ages now!!! You guys will talk all rubbish about depression in public and give a damn about your own friend?”

It wasn’t the first time Uday’s posts alluded to depression.

In June last year, he had posted: “If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental illness, get help. Remember you cannot will it away. You cannot just ‘think positive’ or ‘shake it off’ or ‘be strong’. It’s the same as asking a person with a broken leg to just walk it off. There is no shame in it. Help is available.

“Social withdrawal, behavioural changes, over-indulgence in food, alcohol, drugs etc these are all signs. If they continue for a longer period of time then there could be an issue. Most importantly do not judge them for it, instead try and understand them.”

Uday had made his acting debut in 2000 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Mohabbatein” and was later seen in films like “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai“, “Mujhse Dosti Karoge!“, “Dhoom“, “Neal ‘n’ Nikki” and “Pyaar Impossible“.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the “Dhoom” franchise.

Uday, the younger son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, moved into heading the international arm of his home banner Yash Raj Films.

