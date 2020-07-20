Johnny Depp Spotted With MYSTERY Woman Amid Amber Heard Row; What's Cooking, Good Looking?

Actor Johnny Depp was seen with an unknown female friend while they were in a pub on Sunday. The couple was seen at The Alfred Tennyson, a chic gastro-pub in London’s Belgravia area.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen wearing a huge Rastafarian-style hat and was smoking a hand-rolled cigarette. His companion was a stylish looking woman, dressed in a white full-sleeved t-shirt and sunglasses.

This relaxed evening will be followed by one more week in the High Court, where Johnny Depp will be with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The case, which seems to go on and on, will see Amber sharing her evidence today. She is expected to share evidence over three days.

Johnny Depp has sued News Group Newspapers for libel over publishing an article which called him a ‘wife beater’ in 2018.

NGN says that Johnny Depp was, “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

The actor has claimed many times that it is not him but Amber Heard who is the violent one in their relationship. He even accused her of throwing a large bottle of vodka at him which injured him and severed his fingertip. He also said that Amber defecated on his bed as a prank. Along with this, he has also accused his ex-wife of having extra-marital affairs with her co-stars and even with Tesla Chief, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has denied the allegations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!