English singer Harry Styles apart from his music and his melodious voice is also quite popular among his fans for his taste of style. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is one of those few celebs from the west who never hesitates in experimenting with style and looks. Amid quarantine, the singer has been quite regularly experimenting with his looks. The former One Direction band member was in headlines following his quarantine beard. And now is back in headlines, but this time for his moustache look.

Harry Styles who is currently in Italy has been trending on social media following his moustache look. A series of pictures of the Sign Of The Times singer’s picture sporting new look from the Eurpoean country has gone viral.

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

Talking about the above picture, one gets to see Harry Styles posing for the clicks with his trademark smile. He looks dashing as ever in a simple yet stylish white and green tee, paired with blue jeans and a pair of cool sunglasses. Accompanying the singer in the picture is the famous Italian chef Massimo Bottura.

Harry Styles was originally supposed to be busy with his ‘Love On Tour’ concert which was to kickstart from June 26. However following the global pandemic, the singer announced early last month that the concert has been pushed further to 2021.

