Johnny Depp Once Allegedly KICKED Amber Heard & Called Himself A F*cking Savage

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly kicked ex-wife, Amber Heard. Amber was visiting ‘Hellraiser’ novelist Clive Barker when the attack happened. On Thursday, his libel trial heard that he apologized for being a ‘f*cking savage’.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor admitted in London’s High Court that he was jealous of his ex-wife’s friendship with Clive Barker.

Depp once had also claimed that Amber Heard had cheated on him with actor James Franco.

He said, “There were many instances where jealousy did come from my side,” he accepted, noting “an episode involving her rendezvous with Mr. Barker.”

According to the report, he said, “There were many instances where it was provoked, if you will.”

Johnny Depp has sued the newspaper, The Sun. Their lawyer, Sasha Wass, claims that Depp kicked Amber after losing ‘self-control’. Amber Heard had visited a sick Barker in December 2014.

The lawyer then read a text message where Johnny had allegedly said sorry for being a ‘f*cking savage’. A point to be noted here is that Depp had used the same term for men who would kick women. According to the Mail, Depp replied, “It’s a word I use. I often describe myself in derogatory ways and would be the first to be unkind to myself.”

He also said that “Not only did I not kick, or punch Ms. Heard at any time, calling myself savage is certainly not to the effect that you suggest.”

Johnny Depp is providing evidence in his libel case against The Sun newspaper. In April 2018, the newspaper had covered an article. The article said that the actor was a “wife-beater”. Depp denies this. On the contrary, he says that his ex-wife is a sociopath. He also claims that she was the violent one amongst them.

The Sun is dependent on Amber Heard’s allegations against Johnny Depp to defend itself. She has accused him of 14 violent incidents between 2013-2016.

