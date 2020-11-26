The Terminator franchise that made a smashing entry to the world of cinema decade ago has missed reaching the mark with its last few outings in the past decade. It seems like the studio is in no mood to give up on the project yet and are doing all the possible things to revive the charm the franchise once had. The latest reports suggest that the bosses are planning to rope in none other than John Cena and Margot Robbie for a project and this seems to be a big bait to resurrect the franchise. Read on to know more about the same.

In the past ten years, we have seen three projects under the Terminator banner touted to be ‘The’ film but went on to be duds at the Box Office. Recently it was also said that veteran Filmmaker James Cameron is also planning a film under the franchise. The latest news has some more tea to spill, and it includes the very famous Cena.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the studio is eyeing to rope in John Cena and Margot Robbie together for a Terminator film. It is not clear as of now what project under the franchise are the two a part of. As per the same report, the losses of the last three outings at the big screen might push the makers to make a web series out of the project.

There is also a possibility that John Cena and Margot Robbie might turn out to be a part of the aforementioned James Cameron Terminator project. As per reports, Cameron wants to focus on the war between humans and machines in the new movie and wants to bring back the lost glory to the franchise.

A source said, “Despite the last one bombing, James Cameron still wants a new Terminator film and this one to be set during the war in the future like #4,” says the tipster.

What are your thoughts about John Cena and Margot Robbie joining Terminator? Let us know in the comments section below.

