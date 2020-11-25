The Kissing Booth actress Joey King seems to be in legal trouble. The actress, who has been receiving rave reviews for her recent performances, is reportedly being sued by a driver following a collision earlier this year. Read on for more.

As per reports, Parviz Mohammady is suing The Kissing Booth actor. The driver claims that he was driving in the L.A. back on February 13 when Joey collided with his car.

As reported by TMZ, Mohammady claims, Joey King merged into his lane and collided with him. According to legal documents obtained by the publication, Parviz sustained damage to the right side of his car and suffered injuries from the crash.

His lawyer, Kamelia Jalilvand, further mentioned that Parviz was driving northbound when Joey pulled out of a metered parking spot and hit Parviz’s car. Kamelia said that her client suffered a tear in his shoulder, Adding that a pre-existing condition made the shoulder injury even worse, making it require surgery.

The portal further added that after the collision Parviz Mohammady and Joey King exchanged insurance info. Adding further the lawyer revealed that no cops were called but also claims that he still hasn’t gotten compensated for the damage – hence now he’s going after Joey in court.

Parviz Mohammady’s lawyer, Kamelia Jalilvand, told the publication, “Due to the collision, Mr. Mohammady sustained significant injuries, which necessitated surgical intervention. We hope that through the lawsuit, Ms. King will accept responsibility and compensate our client for his damages.”

Joey King recently won the People’s Choice Award for her role in the Netflix original, Kissing Booth 2. On the work front, she is all set to share screen space with Brad Pitt in the upcoming thriller Bullet Train. Based on Kotaro Isaka’s book Maria Beetle, the film follows a group of hitmen and assassins who end up being on the same train. The film will be majorly shot on a train.

Brad Pitt will play an American hitman named Ladybug, whereas Joey King is said to essay the role of a teenage assassin named Prince. Apart from Joey King and Brad Pitt, the film also stars Lady Gaga, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Andrew Koji.

