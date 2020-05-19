Jim Carrey Takes A Dig At Donald Trump & Boris Johnson Taunting Them For COVID-19 Deaths Through His The Shining Artwork

US President, Donald Trump is one of the most powerful people in the world. He won the elections in 2016 and since then he has been on a roll. He recently came to India and his speech along with PM Narendra Modi was the highlight of the event. Donald Trump is often trolled by Hollywood celebrities and adding to the list is The Mask actor, Jim Carrey.

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is making headlines ever since his speech went viral on the internet. He was seen talking about the return of normalcy and considering reopening the schools. He also mentioned that you can go out and exercise and this didn’t go well with the Netizens and they lashed out at him.

Now, Jim Carrey in his recent tweet took a dig at Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s cartoons and wrote, “90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!”

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

Jim Carrey immediately got the attention of netizens and one user replied to his tweet and said, “And he still stomps his tiny feet and pretends the deaths of enough Americans to fill the Rose Bowl, are inconsequential. Instead he’s so obsessed with phallic inadequacy and #ObamaEnvy he decided to go play StarTrek. Oooh Rockets!!!! Super duper big fast ones. #Pathetic”. Another user reacted and wrote, “It may not be obvious to all, but this nation’s very existence has never been more threatened by racism/wht supremacy. A weak, hate-filled president has surrounded himself with only those who indulge him. The result is a catastrophically inept gov’t trying to run the world’s..”

Check out some of the reactions here:

And he still stomps his tiny feet and pretends the deaths of enough Americans to fill the Rose Bowl, are inconsequential. Instead he's so obsessed with phallic inadequacy and #ObamaEnvy he decided to go play StarTrek. Oooh Rockets!!!! Super duper big fast ones. #Pathetic — Lys Marie – BoundlysCreations (@BoundlysWords) May 17, 2020

It may not be obvious to all, but this nation’s very existence has never been more threatened by racism/wht supremacy. A weak, hate-filled president has surrounded himself with only those who indulge him. The result is a catastrophically inept gov’t trying to run the world’s.. — silent_courage (@Silent_Courage) May 17, 2020

Jim, have you watched Illinois when they openly admitted every death was a Covid death if you died and traces of Covid were in your system. Car accident, electrical accident, falling off a building. Have you considered that they are inflating the numbers for a financial gain? — D Nevil (@ncopro) May 17, 2020

Could u imagine if Trump got #Covid19 and died? The history books would say he didn't believe in science, believed it was a hoax, didn't wear a face mask, and then died. Not that I would wish death on him…Just saying that's what they'd have to write smh — Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) May 17, 2020

You said it Jim…Hope this virus disappears soon and I hope you can do your book tour again man… — Jordan Kuhnle (@talltalltrees29) May 17, 2020

So that’s that.

We hope that the situation gets better all across the world and that the normalcy returns as soon as possible. But till then stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!