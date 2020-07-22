Jennifer Lopez Finally Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Nick Name ‘JLo’, Check Out!

Jennifer Lopez has been called JLo by her fans since eternity. The singer and actress is one of the most loved and admired global celebrity and the ease with which people can pronounce her name, “JLo” makes her even more lovable. LOL!

But do you know how Jennifer Lopez got popular as JLo? Well in 2001, the multi-talented star had shared that her fans gave her this name.

Talking to Chicago Tribune, Jennifer Lopez had said, “It’s something my music fans named me. I’d go to MTV or wherever and there would be kids carrying signs that said JLo . It’s kind of like street terminology, and it kind of caught on.”

But turns out that’s not true and Jennifer has herself revealed this.

Recently during a commercial break on NBC’s World of Dance, Jennifer explained how she actually got famous as J.Lo.

It so happened that Jennifer asked fellow judge Ne-Yo where his stage name came from. Ne-Yo explained, “I used to pride myself on how fast I could write a song. Producer friend of mine said, ‘Man, you’re like the Neo of the music industry.’ Basically saying how, like, in the movie ‘The Matrix.'”

This is when Jennifer Lopez shared that her rapper Heavy D was behind her name J.Lo.

“J.Lo came from Heavy D,” said Lopez according to Yahoo Entertainment. “The rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo. And I was dating Puffy at the time, and so, Puffy and Jennifer Lo, or Jenny Lo, was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that.”

This is when JLo also named third World of Dance judge, Derek Hough, his own nickname i.e. D.Ho. Isn’t that hilarious?

