Jennifer Aniston’s EXPLOSIVE Confession On Being Lonely Post Brad Pitt Split Has Left Us Sobbing!

Jennifer Aniston is a gem of a woman, and the biggest example of it is Selena Gomez. How? The FRIENDS actress helped the Rare singer get over Justin Bieber. But when it comes to herself, Jen has had a tough-luck in love. Her split with Brad Pitt was heart-breaking. Here’s an old memory of it.

It is believed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor cheated on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt met the latter on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and there began their love affair. While Brad & Jen mutually ended the relation and debunked cheating rumours, the truth remains behind the curtains.

However, we have got your hands on The Morning Show actress’ first interview post-split. A devastated Jennifer Aniston shared how she’s lonely and confused. In a conversation with Variety, Jen spoke about cheating rumours with Angelina Jolie.

“The world was shocked, and I was shocked. What we said was true as far as I knew. I choose to believe my husband. A t this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him,” shared Aniston.

Furthermore, about the plethora of emotions the beauty was going through, “Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I’ve thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I’m also doing really well. I’ve got an unbelievable support team, and I’m a tough cookie.… I believe in therapy; I think it’s an incredible tool in educating the self on the self. I feel very strong. I’m really proud of how I’ve conducted myself,” added Jennifer Aniston.

The FRIENDS actress also spoke about coming to terms with her split with Brad Pitt. She shared, “There are many stages of grief. It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.”

Honestly, that’s heartbreaking but we’re sure that Jennifer Aniston is at a much better place today!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!